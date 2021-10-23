The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has released the counselling schedule of the AP EAMCET 2021. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the examination will be able to register for the counselling on the official website sche.ap.gov.in from October 25 onwards.

The last date to complete the registration process for the first phase of counselling is October 30. The new academic session is scheduled to commence from November 15, 2021.

“The Qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2021, desirous of seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy Courses are informed that the web counseling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 25-10-2021 to 06-11-2021,” reads the notification.

The qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2021 (M.P.C. Stream) are informed to participate in web counselling for the seats available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities and (ii) University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

The candidates are instructed to follow guidelines/Instructions to candidates or user manual to proceed for web counseling process.

First Phase Counselling Schedule ACTIVITY DATES Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration and online certificate verification October 25 to 30, 2021 Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers October 26 to 31, 2021 Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates November 1 to 5, 2021 Change of Options for the candidates November 6, 2021 Allotment of Seats November 10, 2021 Self-Reporting& Reporting at college November 10 to 15, 2021 Commencement of classwork November 15, 2021

Steps to register for the counselling

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in Click on “AP EAPCET 2021 Admission link” Now click on registration form link Candidate can enter into registration form by using “EAPCET Hall Ticket No” and “Date of Birth” Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

