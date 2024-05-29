Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the admit cards for the TS Law Common Entrance Test ( TS LAWCET- 2024 ) today, May 29. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in .

The exam will be held on June 3 — TS LAWCET 3 YDC ( from 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon), and TS LAWCET 5 YDC and TS PGLCET (from 02.30 PM to 04.00 PM).

The preliminary exam answer key will be released on June 6.

Direct link to TS LAWCET 2024 schedule.

The exam is being conducted for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) for admission into LL.M courses.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, age limit, exam schedule, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TS LAWCET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link to download TS LAWCET admit card Key in your registration details and login Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS LAWCET admit card 2024.