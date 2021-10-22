Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) II Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC NDA/NA (II) Exam 2021 will be held on November 14 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2022.

The UPSC NDA exam will be held at 75 centres across the country. For the first, the exam will also be attended by girls for admission to NDA after a recent Supreme Court order.

Here’s UPSC NDA exam 2021 notice.

Steps to download UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2021:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for NDA 2 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC NDA admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2021.

The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application).

Here’s UPSC NDA 2 admit card 201 notice.

Selection Process

To be acceptable, candidates for the Army/Navy/Naval Academy and Air Force should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in (i) Written examination (total 900 marks) as fixed by UPSC at their discretion and (ii) Officer Potentiality Test (total 900 marks) as fixed by the Services Selection Board at their discretion.