The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a new date for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) II Exam 2021. UPSC will conduct the NDA/NA (II) Exam 2021 on November 14 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2022.

“After taking into account various aspects of the prevailing scenario, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 on 14th November, 2021 (instead of 05th September, 2021) along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021,” UPSC said in its notice.

The UPSC NDA/NA exam 2021 will be held at 75 centres across the country. Therefore, UPSC has allowed candidates who have already applied to change their exam centre.

Accordingly updated Online Application Form has been made functional on the Commission’s website (upsconline.nic.in), which will be available till the last date June 29 (6.00 PM).

Here’s UPSC NDA exam 2021 notice.

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA/NA II exam 2021:

Visit website upsconline.nic.in Click on ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on Part 1 registration and fill basic information, select post Proceed to Part 2, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and print a downloaded copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC NDA/NA II exam 2021.