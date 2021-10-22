The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the result scorecard of MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021 and MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Both the M.P.Ed.-CET and B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.-CET 2021 exams were held on September 15. A total of 3947 candidates had registered for the Bachelor BEd CETs, of which 1333 appeared for the test. On the other hand, 2037 candidates were registered for MPED CET while only 1645 took the test.

The result merit lists for both exams were issued on October 14. Candidates are advised to take a printout of their MAH CET scorecard for future reference.

Steps to download MAH CET scorecard 2021: