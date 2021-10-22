The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test - 2021 has been postponed, Maharashtra State Council of Examination has announced. Candidates can check the notice at the official website mahatet.in.

The MAHATET 2021 exam was scheduled to be held on October 31. However, in a notice, the Council said it has decided to defer the TET exam in view of the Deglur-Biloli Assembly by-elections. The election would take place in the last week of October.

As per the revised schedule, the MAHATET 2021 exam will be held on November 21 (Sunday). The Paper will be conducted from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 from 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

Fresh admit cards will be available for download from October 26 onwards. Candidates who have previously downloaded their admit cards must get the printout of their new ones from October 26.

MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility to candidates to teach in the schools affiliated to Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

Here’s MAHATET 2021 postponement notice.