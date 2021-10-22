The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the online counselling schedule for qualified candidates of the NEET PG 2021 exam. The NEET PG counselling schedule is available at the official website mcc.nic.in.

As per the NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule, the online registration for round one allotment will be conducted from October 25 to 29 (up to 12 noon). The choice filling/locking for seats can be done from October 26 to 29. The NEET PG seat allotment result for the first round will be announced on November 3 and online self-reporting will be done from November 4 and 10.

In its notice, MCC said, “NMC and NBE have informed that new LoPs and Accreditations will be issued by 15/11/2021. Hence, new/fresh seats not included in Round 1 may be added in Round 2 of NEET-PG Counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from 15/11/2021.”

The second allotment result will be announced on November 24 and the mop-up round allotment will be out on December 18.

Here’s MCC NEET PG counselling schedule 2021.

MCC will conduct the NEET PG 2021 counselling for admission to 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, seats of central/deemed universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Through NEET PG 2021 counselling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled. NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.