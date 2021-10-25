Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The applicants may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till October 28, 2021 upto 5.00 PM. The Commission shall not entertain any such representation[s) after the expiry of the stipulated period i.e. after 28.10.2021.

“If any candidate feels that the key to any of the question/s is/are wrong, he/she may represent on prescribed format/proforma annexed as annexure-A along with the documentary proof/evidence and fee of Rs.500/- [in the form of demand draft) per question (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation) to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, within a period of three days from the date of its publication,” reads the notification.

JKPSC conducted the CCE Prelims 2021 on October 24.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Conduct of Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination , 2021 Provisional Answer Key.” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the provisional answer key.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam is being conducted to fill up 187 vacancies in various state departments including administrative service, police service and accounts service. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.