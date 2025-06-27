The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the final result of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in the Police Radio Cadre. Applicants can download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted from May 20 to 28, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 936 posts of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Head Operator result 2025

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Notice — Head Operator DV/PST final result 2022 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

