The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the online correction/editing window for the NEET UG 2021. Registered candidates can make changes on the official website neet.nta.nic.in upto 11.50 PM today, October 26. Earlier, the application correction deadline was October 14.

Applicants can edit the fields of the First and Second Phase i.e. Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII. This facility is also available for Candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier.

Steps to edit/correct NEET-UG 2021 form

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on Correction Phase-II NEET (UG) 2021 Login using credentials Make necessary correction and verify Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to NEET UG 2021 correction window.

The interested candidates may avail this facility as the Last and Final opportunity for correcting their particulars which were filled in the First and second phase of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021.

