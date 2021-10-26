The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of written test conducted for the post of Assistant Director and Deputy Director in All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result/ score card from the official website aicte.nta.ac.in using their application login.

The examination was conducted on August 25, 2021.

“NTA had conducted the Written Test in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 25.08.2021 (Wednesday) for the Post of Assistant Director (AD) & Deputy Director (DD) in All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), a Statutory Body a Statutory Body of the Ministry of Education (MoE), in response to its Advertisement No. Admin.(Estt.)/02/(01)/2021 Dated 12.02.2021 issued by AICTE,” reads the notification.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview. The date and time for the interview round will be notified by AICTE separately. Candidates are advised to remain in touch with the website: https://aicte-india.org.

Steps to download the score card

Visit the official website aicte.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “AICTE Recruitment - 2021 Score Card” Click on the “AICTE Assistant Director Scorecard” “AICTE Deputy Director Scorecard” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the score card for AD/DD posts.

