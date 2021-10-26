The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview letter for Officer Scale I, II, and III. Candidates who have been declared qualified for the interview round can check and download their admit card from the official website ibps.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 8, 2021 onwards.

All documents as prescribed in the advertisement/ call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview. Candidature of the candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they also will not be permitted to participate in the interview, reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website www.ibps.in On the homepage, click on Officer Scale I, II, III admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to Officer Scale I hall ticket.

Here’s direct link to Officer Scale II hall ticket.

Here’s direct link to Officer Scale III hall ticket.

The IBPS RRB exams for PO Mains and Officer Scale-II and III were held on September 25 in an online mode. The results for all those tests were declared on October 13.

