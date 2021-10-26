The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for November 2021 session on November 13, 2021 through remote proctored mode. The test will be conducted for the duration of 120 minutes.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website icsi.edu 10 days prior to the exam.

In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc, reads the notification.

The applicants are required to keep their admit card, identity card issued by Govt. Departments viz. Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card handy for verification by the Remote Proctors for securing appearance in the Test failing which they shall not be allowed to take the Test.

Important Instructions

Candidates shall be required to download safe exam browser SEBLite at their Laptop or Desktop as per the link provided to the them in due course of time.

Candidates are required to login to the Test portal 30 (thirty) minutes before the time specified for the commencement of Test. No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the Test after 15 minutes of the commencement of the Test.

Candidates are also not allowed to keep any study material, digital diary, or use Pen/ Pencil and Paper for the Test. No person, other than the bonafide candidate, shall be present for the test.

Candidate shall not be allowed to leave the test until its submission. No break shall be permitted during the Test. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Break-Up of Marks Subject No. of Questions Marks Paper-1 : Business Communication 35 50 Paper-2 : Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning 35 50 Paper-3 : Economic and Business Environment 35 50 Paper-4 :

Part-A: Current Affairs 15 50 (Part A, B inclusive) Part-B: Presentation & Communication Skills 20 Total 140 200

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate. The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.