The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the written exam for the post of Staff Nurse under Advt. No. 15/2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had conducted the written examination (OMR-based) for recruitment of Staff Nurse on July 25. The model answer keys were released on July 27. The Commission has notified a total of 1608 Posts of Staff Nurse at the Health Services & ESI, Haryana.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Such candidates have been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules.

Over 7000 candidates who appeared in the HSSC Staff Nurse exam have qualified the test.

Steps to download HSSC Staff Nurse result 2021:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Staff Nurse, Cat. No. 10 & 19” The HSSC Staff Nurse result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s HSSC MPHW Staff Nurse result 2021 merit list.

The Scrutiny of Documents of the shortlisted candidates will be held from November 15 to 19 and from November 22 to 23. The candidates are advised to report at 9.00 AM in Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of the downloaded application form.

Candidates have to fill the scrutiny form online available at the HSSC portal from October 29 to November 2. In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter.