Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the skill test for the eligible candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), 2019 on November 3 across the country. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in Tier-I and Tier-II, a total of 28,508 candidates have qualified (provisionally) for Typing Test.

SSC has issued an important notice for CHSL Skill Test. The notice is available at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has informed candidates that the printout of the typed text will not be taken after the Skill Test (Typing Test). Candidates for English Typing Test are advised to choose English (U.S) as their option while those appearing for Hindi Typing Test should choose the Typing Test Keyboard Layout as Hindi Inscript, Hindi Krutidev, Hindi Remington GAIL, and Hindi Remington CBI.

SSC has uploaded a demo video for the said Typing Test on its website in the ‘CANDIDATES CORNER’ for the benefit of the candidates.

“Candidates, who are exempted for this Examination should refer the detailed guidelines issued by the respective Regional Office website,” SSC has further said.