The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 41,465 candidates have been declared qualified for Tier II and typing test. The exam was conducted from July 1 to 11, 2024.

“The Schedule for conduct of Tier-II of the examination will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the website of the Commission regularly for updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download SSC CHSL result 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL result 2024 link The results will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC CHSL result 2024 (LDC/JSA).

Direct link to SSC CHSL result 2024 (DEO).