Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-II interview schedule on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. As per the official notice, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 10 to 17, 2021.

A total of 326 candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round. The candidates are required to bring all the important documents.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Class-2Home Department.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Schedule - 110/2019-20” The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the interview schedule.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.