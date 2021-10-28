The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) on Wednesday, October 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 45429 candidates have declared qualified in the Tier I exam. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for Tier II examination. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022.

The Tier-I exam was conducted from April 12 to 19, 2021 and from August 4 to 12, 2021 (12 days) in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country.

As per the notification, the final answer keys will be available to the candidates for a period of one month from November 5 to December 4, 2021. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from November 5 to 25, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on CHSL under Result tab Click on result link The result will appear in PDF format Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Qualified candidates will now appear for Tier II exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper), followed by Tier III which will consist of skill test and typing test.

SSC CHSL 2020 is being conducted to fill up 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies.

