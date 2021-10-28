Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website opsc.gov.in from November 8 to December 7. Registered candidates will be able to submit their applications till December 14.

OPSC had notified a total of 335 posts of Post Graduate Teacher for 17 standalone government higher secondary schools under the Department of Scool and Mass Education.

The recruitment notification is available on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A B.Ed. degree along with a Master’s degree in the relevant subject is must. A degree/Diploma in Computer Application is desirable.

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay an online exam fee of Rs 400. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted.

Selection Procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of Career Assessment and personal interviews. Out of 100, Career Assessment will carry 70 and interview 30 marks.