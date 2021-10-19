Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Odisha Education Service Officer in Group-B. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website opsc.gov.in from November 12 to December 10.

OPSC had notified a total of 160 posts of Odisha Education Service Officer in Group B services under the School and Mass Education Department. The recruitment notification is available on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A Bachelor degree in Arts/Science/Commerce with a Master’s degree in Education OR Master’s degree in Arts/Science/Commerce with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay an online exam fee of Rs 500. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted.

Selection Procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of a written test and interview. The written test shall consist of three papers and to be held in Cuttack. Qualified candidates will then appear for interviews worth 150 marks.