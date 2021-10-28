Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the draft answer keys of the Junior Engineer (Civil) and Enforcement Inspector screening tests 2021. Candidates who appeared in these exams can check and download the answer key at the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC JE Civil exam was held on October 3 (Sunday) in an OMR-based written test. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 89 posts of JE Civil under the Water Resources Department, Assam. In total, 3,495 candidates were eligible to appear in the exam.

On the other hand, the APSC Enforcement Inspector exam 2021 was held on October 24 (Sunday) in an OMR-based written test. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 5 posts of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department. In total, 2009 candidates were eligible to appear in the exam.

The answer keys for both exams along with the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’ have been uploaded at the APSC website. Candidates can download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim only by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by November 2.

Direct links to APSC asnwer keys:

JE Civil

GENERAL STUDIES

CIVIL ENGINEERING

Enforcement Inspector

GENERAL STUDIES