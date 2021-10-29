Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in from November 12 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 286 vacancies, of which 75 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), 14 for Asst Engineer (Electronics and Tele Communication), 24 for Asst Engineer (Computer Science/ Information Technology), and 170 for Junior Engineer.

The candidates applying for the post of Assistant Engineer should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years, whereas for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical), the minimum age limit is 18 years and maximum age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

The applicants should have sufficient knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Lipi.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): The applicants should hold a diploma in electrical engineering.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): A degree in electrical engineering or a mixed discipline degree combined with Electrical Engineering.

Asst Engineer (Electronics and Tele Communication): A degree in Electronics Engineering or Communication Engineering or Tele-Communication Engineering or others. Details in the notice.

Computer Science Engineering: A degree in computer science engineering or information technology or mixed discipline degree combined with either CS or IT.

Here’s direct link to Assistant Engineer notice.

Here’s direct link to Junior Engineer notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. Rs 12 is applicable to candidates from PwD category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.