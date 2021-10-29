Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Trade Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in till November 15 upto 4.00 PM.

The application process commenced on October 28. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 250 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 14 years and more than 24 years as on November 15, 2021. Relaxation upto 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC and 10 years for PWBD candidates would be given as per the Govt. of India Directives.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed ITI in the respective trade.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website npcilcareers.co.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Now click on “Click here to view details & Apply Online” against the advertisement Register yourself and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to the application portal.

Selection Procedure

The selection of apprentices will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in ITI in all semesters.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.