Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the result and final answer key of the recruitment exam for the post of Election Kanungo. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their result from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The result consist of names, roll number, marks and other details.

The exam was conducted on September 23, 2021 for recruitment to five posts of Election Kanungo.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Now click on result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

Direct link to final answer key (Set A).

Direct link to final answer key (Set B).

Direct link to final answer key (Set C).

Direct link to final answer key (Set D).

