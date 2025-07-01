The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the form correction window for the Phase-XIII/2025/Selection Posts today, July 1, 2025. Interested candidates can make changes to their forms at ssc.gov.in up to 11.00 pm.

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 24 to August 4, 2025.

Steps to make changes to Phase 13 form 2025

Visit the official SSC website ssc.gov.in Click on the Login tab Key in your login credentials and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the registrations for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025, are underway at ssc.gov.in . Applicants can submit their forms and pay the fee till July 21 and 22, 2025.

The application correction window will open on August 1 and 2, 2025. The computer-based examination (Paper-I) is tentative scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 31, and the Paper II is likely to be held in January-February 2026.

