The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the computer sill test for recruitment to Block Social Security Officer 2017. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in using their application sequence number, date of birth and security pin.

The OSSC BSSO 2017 computer skill test will be held on November 2, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 25.

Steps to download OSSC BSSO admit card

Visit official website ossc.gov.in Click on the admit card link against Download the Admission Letter for Computer Skill Test for the post of BSSO-2017 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.