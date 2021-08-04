The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the e-admit card for the Combined Auditor-2017 preliminary exam. Registered candidates et to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in using application number/User Id and date of birth.

The preliminary examination for the Combined Recruitment for the post of Auditor-2017 will be held from August 10 to 14 in multiple batches at different places of Odisha through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download OSSC Auditor exam admit card:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Under, ‘What’s News’ section, click on the admit card download link for Auditor exam Enter application Number and date of birth to login

The admit card will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download OSSC Auditor exam admit card.

OSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 82 Auditor posts under the Directorate of Local Fund Audit and Directorate of Employees State Insurance Scheme.