The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the result of MAH LLB CET 2021 for admission to the three-year undergraduate law courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH LLB-3 years CET 2021 was held in an online MCQ mode on October 4 and 5 at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam was held in two sessions.

As per the result press release, a total of 68,875 candidates had registered for MAH LLB 5 year CET, of which only 56,587 appeared for the test. The result document contains the rank-wise list of candidates’ name, CET Application No, roll number and normalized CET Score out of 150.

Steps to check MAH LLB CET result:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Under ‘Notification’ section, click on result link against MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET 2021 The MAH LLB CET result rank list will appear on screen Search result status using roll number/name (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to MAH LLB CET result 2021.

The MAH LLB CET result scorecard will be available shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the release of scorecards.