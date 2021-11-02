Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key of the 2019 Combined Lower Subordinate Competitive Main examination. Registered candidates can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by logging in to the portal. The facility will be available till November 7, 2021.

The Main exam was conducted on October 21, 2021. A total of 15335 candidates appeared in the UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Exam Date 2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “विज्ञा0सं0-01-परीक्षा/2019, सम्मिलित अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्..” under Notice Board section The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Candidates may log in using their registration number and roll number to raise objections.

The preliminary exam was conducted from September 30 to October 1, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 672 vacancies.

For more detail, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.