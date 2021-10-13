Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the Excise Constable interview letter on Tuesday, October 12. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the PET round can download their admit card from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 26 to December 1, 2021 at Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, PICUP Bhawan, third floor, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

Candidates can submit the interview fee by logging in to the interview letter download window. The interview fee for Unreserved/OBC candidates is rs 60, whereas Rs 20 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. More details in the notification.

Earlier, the Excise Constable interview was scheduled to be conducted on October 5, 2021 which was postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Examination/Interview” window Click on “Download Interview Letter” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

A total of 4902 candidates appeared for the PET round, of which 2266 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 405 Excise Constable vacancies.

The PET for the post of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) was conducted from February 16 to March 20, 2021, at Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Gudamba, Kursi Road, Lucknow.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.