The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has begun the online option entry for AP EAMCET 2021 counselling. Registered candidates will have to log in at the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET to complete the EAMCET option entry. The window will remain active till November 5.

Exercising options

Based on the Course Codes and College Codes, candidates may list out colleges in order of preference, the courses which they intend to exercise options for. The candidate should first prepare a list of colleges/courses in the blank option form with a priority number before he/she attempts to enter the options on the web/online.

Candidates can exercise any number of options as per their wish. After finalizing the options, they are advised to take printout of the final option form for his/her record.

Based on the options exercised, seat allotment will be made as per merit rank and category of the candidate. The AP EAMCET seat allotment result for phase 1 will be released on November 10. Those shortlisted through the EAMCET seat allotment will have to report through the self-reporting system.

Steps for AP EAPCET Option Entry:

Visit the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET Click on the link ‘Web options’ under Forms section Key in your ‘AP EAPCET Hall Ticket No’ and ‘Date of Birth’ to login Exercise options filling preferred choices of course and colleges Submit choices and download the form Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link for AP EAPCET 2021 option entry.

Modification of option and freezing

The candidates can freeze their options. Once the options are frozen, no editing will be done on the options. Before freezing, the candidate can change his/her options any number of times during the allotted time. After allotted time for option entry, if the candidate is not satisfied with the Options exercised, he/she can modify the options on November 6 and this will be the final opportunity for exercising options.

Here’s AP EAMCET counseling instructions.