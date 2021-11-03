The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the result of the Phase-1 online objective examination for AO (Generalist) (State-1) recruitment. Candidates who have appeared for NIACL Phase I exam can check the result through the official website newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO exam 2021 was conducted on October 16. The one-hour online exam will comprise 3 tests with a total of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks.

Nearly 5000 candidates have cleared the Phase 1 exam and are now eligible to appear for the Phase 2 (Objective + Descriptive) exam. The merit list contains the roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates qualified for the Main exam.

NIACL AO Phase-II (Mains) examination will be conducted on December 4.

Steps to check NIACL AO result 2021:

Visit official website newindia.co.in Go to ‘Recruitment’s and click on AO Phase 1 result link The NIACL AO result merit list will appear on screen Check result by searching tour roll number (Ctrl+F) Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to NIACL AO phase 1 result 2021.

NIACL has notified a total of 300 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer.

Selection Process

The applicants will have to appear for Stage-I and Stage-II examinations. The final selection would be based on consolidated marks of main examination (objective test) and Interview round. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment at NIACL.