Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the tentative schedule of examination and screening test for the month of November and December, 2021. Candidates may check the schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

“Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission issues the following tentative schedule of, Examinations and Screening Tests (both CBT and non-CBT) for the months of November & December, 2021,” reads the notification.

Exam Schedule for November/ December 2021

November 2021
Date Names of examinations/posts Type of Examination
November 17 Sr. Scale Stenographer CBT
November 22 to 27 SAS (SAD) Examination  Subjective
November 28 Assistant Officer (Finance) Offline
December 2021
December 5 AE (Civil) HPPCL Offline
December 7 to 10 RFO (Main) Written Examination Subjective
December 11 Assistant Officer Executive Trainee (Law) CBT
December 12 AE (Electrical) HPPCL CBT
December 13 AE (Electrical) HPPTCL CBT
December 14 AE (Civil)-HPPTCL CBT
December 15 to 18 and December 20 HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020 Subjective

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result of Personality Test conducted for the post of Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy). The exam was conducted on December 27 to 29, 2021.

