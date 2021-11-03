Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the tentative schedule of examination and screening test for the month of November and December, 2021. Candidates may check the schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

“Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission issues the following tentative schedule of, Examinations and Screening Tests (both CBT and non-CBT) for the months of November & December, 2021,” reads the notification.

Exam Schedule for November/ December 2021 November 2021 Date Names of examinations/posts Type of Examination November 17 Sr. Scale Stenographer CBT November 22 to 27 SAS (SAD) Examination Subjective November 28 Assistant Officer (Finance) Offline December 2021 December 5 AE (Civil) HPPCL Offline December 7 to 10 RFO (Main) Written Examination Subjective December 11 Assistant Officer Executive Trainee (Law) CBT December 12 AE (Electrical) HPPCL CBT December 13 AE (Electrical) HPPTCL CBT December 14 AE (Civil)-HPPTCL CBT December 15 to 18 and December 20 HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020 Subjective

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result of Personality Test conducted for the post of Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy). The exam was conducted on December 27 to 29, 2021.

