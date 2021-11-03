National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) entrance test 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download the answer keys from the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from November 3 to 5 upto 7.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 200 per question.

NTA conducted the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test 2021 for Academic Session 2021-22 for Undergraduate (UET) and Postgraduate (PET) Programmes on 28 to 30 September and 01, 03, 04, 06 and 09 October 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ OMR Based mode, reads the notification.

The final result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on answer key link of PET/ UET 2021 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to BHU PET Answer Key 2021.

Here’s direct link to BHU UET Answer Key 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.