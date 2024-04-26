The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the GPAT 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in till May 8. The edit window will open from May 11 to 14.

The exam was conducted on June 8 and the admit card will be released on June 3. The result will be announced on July 8. The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognized university. More details in the notification below:

Examination Fee

The applicants from Unreserved, OBC, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 3500, whereas Rs 2500 is applicable to SC, ST, PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for GPAT 2024

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in ON the homepage, click on the GPAT 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

