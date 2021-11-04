The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 board exams for October-November 2021 session. Students can download their admit cards from the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

According to the NIOS exam date sheet, exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held from November 12. For overseas students, the NIOS public exams will commence from November 11.

To download admit card, students need to log in to the portal with their NIOS enrolment number and hall ticket type.

Here’s NIOS Class 10 and 12 exam datesheet.

Steps to download NIOS admit card 2021:

Visit official website sdmis.nios.ac.in Go to ‘Exams & Results’ – ‘Examination’ – ‘Public Exam Hall Ticket (Theory)‘ Enter Enrollment Number, choose Hall Ticket Type and submit The NIOS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NIOS admit card 2021.

Students shall note that only those who have paid their exam fee will be able to download their NIOS admit card fpr secondary and senior secondary exams.

“Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Oct - Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” NIOS said in a notice.