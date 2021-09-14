The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Group A, B and C posts. Interested candidates can apply online at the recruitment.nios.ac.in till October 10.

The NIOS recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 115 posts including those of Assistants, Engineers, Stenographers, etc. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully for details regarding eligibility criteria and others.

Here’s NIOS vacancy 2021 details.

Here’s NIOS recruitment eligibility criteria.

Selection process

● For the post of Director (Evaluation), Joint Director (Media), Deputy Director(Accounts), Assistant Director (Admn.), Accounts Officer, Academic Officer, Research & Evaluation Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Audit Officer, NIOS reserves the rights to fix a criteria for shortlisting the applications taking into account the number of posts and the number of applications received keeping in view the qualifications and experience prescribed.

● For the post of Section Officer and Hindi Officer candidate required to appear in Written Test and Interview.

● For the post of EDP Supervisor, Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant candidates are required to appear in the Written Test and Skill Test. Skill Test will be qualifying in nature.

● For the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical), NIOS may hold Skill Test confined to the electrical and maintenance work of a real-time scenario.

Application fee Classification of Post Amount Group ‘A’ (UR, OBC) Rs. 750.00 Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (UR, OBC) Rs. 500.00 Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ (SC/ST, EWS) Rs. 250.00 Group ‘C’ (SC/ST, EWS) Rs. 150.00

Steps to apply for NIOS recruitment 2021:

Visit official website recruitment.nios.ac.in Click on the apply now button for Advt/Regular/Sep/2021 Fill application form for desired post, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link too apply for NIOS recruitment 2021.