Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) conducted by Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The MRB FSO examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of November. The date, however, has yet not been declared.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 FSO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on July 1, 2021. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or veterinary Sciences or Bio- Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or a Bachelor’s degree in medicine from a University recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent / recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Here’s TN MRB FSO recruitment 2021 official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 700, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category.

Steps to apply for MRB FSO recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” against Food Safety Officer Register yourself and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the examination fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for FSO posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination / CBT, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in the notification.