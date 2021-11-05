The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to various posts in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana and Architecture, Haryana. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download the schedule from the official website hssc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted on November 21 and 22 in various shifts. The candidates will be able to download their admit card from November 16 onwards.

The recruitment aims to fill up 126 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical), 36 for Assistant Manager (IA), 28 for Assistant (HSIIDC), 23 for Senior Account Clerk, 19 for Draftsman (Civil) (Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana), and 14 for Assistant Draughtsman (Architecture, Haryana).

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

The Commission exam will hold Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) Sheets based written examination.

The examination for the said post will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions of 90 minutes duration. 75% weightage will be given to General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, as applicable and 25% weightage is for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

Candidates may find more information in the recruitment notification below:

Here’s direct link to the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.