Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka PGCET admit card 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

As per a report by NDTV, the exam will be conducted from November 11 to November 14, 2021. The exam for ME/ MTech / MArch programmes will be held on November 11 — from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM (type A) and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM (type B), whereas exams for MBA/MCA will be conducted on November 14 — from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM (MCA) and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM (MBA).

Steps to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on “04-11 PG CET 2021 - Admission ticket download link” Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.