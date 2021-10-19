The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has postponed the second allotment result of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021. The new schedule will be intimated later on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM seat allotment is done on the basis of a centralised allotment process (CAP).

“KEAM-2021 Second phase allotment scheduled to be published on 19.10.2021 has been postponed. New date will be announced later... 5 Year LL.B First Phase allotment published. Logon to the Candidate Portal,” reads the notification.

The KEAM 2021 examination was conducted on July 24 for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala. The result was announced in September and KEAM rank list 2021 was announced on October 7. The seat allotment is based on the online options filed by the candidates from October 4 and 10 and is done on the basis of a centralized allotment process (CAP).

A total of 73,977 students appeared in KEAM Engineering, of whom 51,031 have qualified. The number of students included in the rank list is 47,629. A total of 60,889 students had appeared for KEAM in the Pharmacy stream, of whom 48,556 have been included in the rank list. The total number of candidates included in the KEAM 2021 rank list for Architecture is 2,816.

