Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final list of shortlisted candidates for various posts including JEN 2020(Civil) (Diploma), Paramedical (Lab Technician) 2020, and Investigator (Agriculture) 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the final list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 6 candidates have been shortlisted against the 9 vacancies of Investigator (Agriculture) 2019, 127 for Paramedical (Lab Technician) 2020, and 479 for JEN 2020 (Civil) (Diploma).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News Notification” Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEN 2020 (Civil) (Diploma) result.

Direct link to Paramedical (Lab Technician) 2020 result.

Direct link to Investigator (Agriculture) 2019 result.

