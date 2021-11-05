The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for Special Cadre Officer posts. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers using their login details.

The online written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 15, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 38 vacancies, of which 12 vacancies are for the post of Manager, and 26 for Deputy Manager posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS – Marketing (Manager & Deputy Manager)” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

The registration process commenced on September 28, 2021 and concluded on October 18, 2021.

