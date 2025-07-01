Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised exam schedule of the Assistant Engineer posts (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in various departments of Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 29/2025, 30/2025 & 31/2025). As per the notification, the written exam will now be conducted on July 17, 18, and 19 in two shifts — from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 5, 6, and 7, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1024 Assistant Engineer posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to the exam schedule.