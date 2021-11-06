The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I). Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month only i.e. from 05.11.2021 (18:00 Hrs) to 04.12.2021 (18:00 Hrs),” reads the notification.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result on October 27, 2021.

A total of 45429 candidates have been declared qualified in the Tier I exam. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for Tier II examination. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the final answer key link Now click on the given link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

