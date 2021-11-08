National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 2700 vacancies of Community Health Office (CHO). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cghealth.nic.in till November 25 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2700 CHO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated course.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from OBC category. The applicants from SC/ST/PwD category and female candidates from all category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website cghealth.nic.in On the homepage, click on “NHM” Click on “Results & Recruitment” Now click on Apply Link Key in your details, and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.