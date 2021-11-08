Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various vacancies of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in AP Women Development and Child Welfare Sub – Ordinate Service. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in from November 18 onwards.

The last date to submit the application form is December 8, 2021, whereas December 7 is the last date for payment of fee.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applications are invited from candidates within the age group of 18 – 42 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science/ Bachelor’s of Social Work. Have degree in Sociology, BSc,(Hons.) - Food Science and Nutrition, B.Sc., - Food & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio-Chemistry, and others. The candidates with higher qualification only in Home Science / Social Work / Sociology / Food Science & Nutrition are eligible to apply for this post. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted for the posts on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.