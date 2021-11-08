The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the revised answer key of the Written Test for the post of Livestock Inspector 2021. Candidates can check the revised answers from the official website osssc.gov.in.

Grace mark means all candidates will get full mark/s irrespective of whether they has answered the questions or not, reads the notification.

OSSSC Livestock Inspector exam 2021 was held on September 26. The provisional answer keys were released on September 28 and objections were invited upto October 5, 2021.

OSSSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 565 vacancies of Livestock Inspector.

Steps to download the revised answer key

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notification No. IIE- 114/2021-1367/OSSSC date - 8.11.2021 ––- Revision of Answer Keys to the Questions of the Written Test for the post of Livestock Inspector-2021.” The revised answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the revised answers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.