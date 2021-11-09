Delhi District Court has released the interview letter for recruitment to various posts including Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper, and Process Server. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website delhidistrictcourts.nic.in using their application number, date of birth and email ID.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021 in two shifts — 8.00 AM and 12 noon.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 417 vacancies, of which, 280 posts are for Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, 33 for Chowkidar, 23 for Sweeper/Safai Karmchari and 81 for Process Server.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website delhicourts.nic.in On the homepage, click on Recruitments tab Click on “Link for downloading E-Admit card for appearing in Interview for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper / Safai Karamchari (Post Code A-5).” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

