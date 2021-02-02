Delhi District Court has invited online applications for the various posts including Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper, and Process Server on its official website. Interested candidates can apply at delhidistrictcourts.nic.in from February 7 by 10.00 AM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 417 vacancies, of which, 280 posts are for Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, 33 for Chowkidar, 23 for Sweeper/Safai Karmchari and 81 for Process Server.

The application process will conclude on February 21, 2021, at 5.00 PM.

The examination date, however, has yet not been released. “The dates for holding the examination (Objective/MCQ Test), Driving Test, Interview, Results and other information will be uploaded on the official website of the Delhi District Courts i.e. www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. The candidates are required to check the aforesaid official website regularly on their own. No separate communication shall be made to any candidate,” read the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates applying for the post should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 27 years as on January 1, 2021. Age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the post of Peon/Orderly/DakPeon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchari should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board. However, the essential qualification for the post of Process Server is a Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board/ Higher Secondary along with driving licence of LMV and 2 years unblemished driving experience.

Selection Process:

Selection will be done on the basis of MCQ test followed by the interview round for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar. For the post of Process Server, the selection will be done on the basis of MCQ test, driving test and interview round.

For more details, candidate are advised to read the official notification here or visit the website here.